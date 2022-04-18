Hover to Zoom
Louisiana New Orleans Style Fish Fry Mix
10 ozUPC: 0003915600275
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg33.04%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium33mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellow Corn Flour, Salt, Spices, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Lemon Oil Flavor, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More