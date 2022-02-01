Louisiana Remoulade Sauce
Product Details
- Spicy dipping sauce for seafood, poultry
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil (Highly Refined), Horseradish (Horseradish Root, Vinegar, Salt), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Creole Mustard (Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Horseradish, Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Spices), Distilled Vinegar, Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Salt), Less Than 2% of Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate (as A Preservative), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More