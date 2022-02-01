Ingredients

Soybean Oil (Highly Refined), Horseradish (Horseradish Root, Vinegar, Salt), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Creole Mustard (Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Horseradish, Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Spices), Distilled Vinegar, Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Salt), Less Than 2% of Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate (as A Preservative), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

