Louisiana Remoulade Sauce

  • Spicy dipping sauce for seafood, poultry

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil (Highly Refined), Horseradish (Horseradish Root, Vinegar, Salt), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Creole Mustard (Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Horseradish, Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Spices), Distilled Vinegar, Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Salt), Less Than 2% of Spices, Salt, Paprika, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate (as A Preservative), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
