Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (18 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 620mg 26.96%

Total Carbohydrate 13g 4.73% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 12mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%