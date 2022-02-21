Hover to Zoom
Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry Seafood Breading Mix
10 ozUPC: 0003915600010
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The cornmeal-based breading perfection that started it all.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium620mg26.96%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellow Corn Meal, Yellow Corn Flour, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Tri-calcium Phosphate (To Prevent Caking)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More