Build bounce into your hair with our Volume and Bounty Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner for thin hair. Our volume shampoo and conditioner are made with plant-based cleansers/detanglers and infused with natural coconut oil. Show off lush, bountiful tresses with an energizing burst of delicate mimosa flower, sourced ethically from the region of Khemisset in Morocco. How to use? Start with Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Volume and Bounty sulfate free and paraben free shampoo. Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Go easy on the tap! After shampooing, follow up with our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Silicone Free Conditioner.

Bottle is recyclable and made from 100% recycled materials

Paraben, silicone, and cruelty free

Energizes hair with a burst of delicate mimosa flowers

Color safe, vegan, and plant-based

Infused with coconut oil for hair and provides volume to fine hair and thin strands

Gently cleanses and detangles hair with a lightweight formula

Safe to use on all hair types, including color-treated hair