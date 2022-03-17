Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks

10 ct / 1.6 ozUPC: 1085559600705
Purchase Options

Product Details

Love Corn Habanero Chilli Corn Snacks offer a satisfying crunch and a spicy kick in a single-serving bag perfect for refueling on the go. With 5 g. of fiber, no sugar and only 190 calories for the whole 1.6 oz. bag, these corn snacks are a great choice for healthy eating between meals. Our snacks contain only four ingredients: corn, chilli, sea salt and sunflower oil, so you know exactly what you are getting. Reach for this premium, roasted corn snack whenever hunger strikes.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeSERVING SIZE
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Protein3g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
non-gmo corn, habanero chili, sea salt, sunflower oil

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More