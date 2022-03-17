Love Corn Habanero Chilli Roasted Corn Snacks
Product Details
Love Corn Habanero Chilli Corn Snacks offer a satisfying crunch and a spicy kick in a single-serving bag perfect for refueling on the go. With 5 g. of fiber, no sugar and only 190 calories for the whole 1.6 oz. bag, these corn snacks are a great choice for healthy eating between meals. Our snacks contain only four ingredients: corn, chilli, sea salt and sunflower oil, so you know exactly what you are getting. Reach for this premium, roasted corn snack whenever hunger strikes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
non-gmo corn, habanero chili, sea salt, sunflower oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More