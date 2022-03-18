Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack Perspective: front
Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack Perspective: left
Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack Perspective: right
Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack Perspective: top
Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack

10 ct / 1.6 ozUPC: 1085559600703
Product Details

LOVE CORN the leading Premium Crunchy Corn brand.DELICIOUS - savory, crunchy corn kernels popular in MediterraneanPLANT BASED - vegan, gluten free, Non GMO Project Verified, kosherKIDS LOVE THEM - great for kids lunch boxes, after sports, in between mealsCRUNCHY TOPPERS - sprinkle on salads, soups or add to cheese board.PARTY SNACK- pairs perfectly with beer & wine; Netflix & Crunch!SAVORY ALTERNATIVE - healthier swap for chips, pretzels & crackers

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeSERVING SIZE
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Protein3g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
non-GMO Corn, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More