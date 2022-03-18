Love Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack
Product Details
LOVE CORN the leading Premium Crunchy Corn brand.DELICIOUS - savory, crunchy corn kernels popular in MediterraneanPLANT BASED - vegan, gluten free, Non GMO Project Verified, kosherKIDS LOVE THEM - great for kids lunch boxes, after sports, in between mealsCRUNCHY TOPPERS - sprinkle on salads, soups or add to cheese board.PARTY SNACK- pairs perfectly with beer & wine; Netflix & Crunch!SAVORY ALTERNATIVE - healthier swap for chips, pretzels & crackers
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
non-GMO Corn, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
