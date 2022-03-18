Hover to Zoom
Love Corn Smoked BBQ Roasted Corn Snacks
10 ct / 1.6 ozUPC: 1085559600704
Purchase Options
Product Details
Love, Corn Smoked Bbq Corn Snacks deliver a perfect crunch and a savory-sweet taste of hickory. Kernels of corn are slow-roasted to ensure that satisfying bite, and they're coated in paprika, onion and garlic to develop full flavor. A single-serving 1.6 oz. package provides 3 g. of protein and 5 g. of dietary fiber.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeSERVING SIZE
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Protein3g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
non-gmo Corn, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More