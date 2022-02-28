Bella Canisters by Loving Pets are functional and beautiful, just like our Bella Bowls but in a canister. Loving Pets brings new life to veterinarian-recommended, stainless steel treat canisters by combining a bacteria resistant stainless steel interior and attractive poly-resin exterior. These canisters include a removable rubber base to prevent spills and a see-through plastic lid with gasket seal to keep treats fresh. Available in several colors to match any decor.