Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Loving Pets Large Bella Bowl
1 ctUPC: 0084298207406
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Functional and beautiful the Bella bowls give you the bacteria resistant stainless steel combined with the beauty only plastic can bring out in a pet dish. This revolutionary dish even has a rubber ring at the base to keep it from slipping. The ring is removable so it can be put in the dish washer when it comes time to clean it.
Features:
- Bacteria and odor resistant stainless steel interior
- Stylish poly-resin exterior will fit any decor
- Removable rubber base prevents spills, eliminates noise and keeps the bowl securely in place
- Size - Large
- Product Type - Espresso