Hover to Zoom
Lowrey's® Bacon Curls® Original Microwaveable Pork Rinds
6 ct / 1.75 ozUPC: 0004490030423
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12
Product Details
- Hot and crispy
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
21.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/2 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein6g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PORK RINDS, MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, LESS THAN 2% OF NATURAL FLAVORINGS, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More