Lucaris Crystal ware features the clarity and elegance of fine crystal. It is designed with different stylish looks that can meet the visual expectations of many different social settings. The Shanghai Soul series redefines excellence and is both luxurious and modern. It is designed for ultra fine dining with premium wines and elite socializing of the highest standards. Features . Lead and barium free yet the clarity and elegance of fine crystal. Classic and timeless design. Made with titanium for extra strength and durability. Dishwasher safe. Capacity - 11.5 oz.. Pack of - 6. Height - 3.6 in.. Set of - 4