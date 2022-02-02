Skip to content
Home
Home
Automotive
Lucas Fuel Injector Cleaner & Lubricant
Lucas Fuel Injector Cleaner & Lubricant
5.25 fl oz
UPC: 0004980710020
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
Upper cylinder lubricant
Injector cleaner
Safe for any engine
Model:
10020
Product Reviews