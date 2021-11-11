Lucas High Mileage Fuel Treatment is created specifically to restore lost power and performance in high-mileage vehicles. It cleans and lubricates fuel system components, removes valve deposits, lessens oil contamination and stops knocking and hesitation. Additionally, Lucas High Mileage Fuel Treatment works great in modern port-injected engines - maintaining maximum flow and providing lubrication to critical parts.

Contains no alcohol

Oxygen-sensor safe

Treats up to 25 gallons

For gasoline only

For use in vehicles over 75,000+ miles