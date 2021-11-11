Hover to Zoom
Lucas Oil Products High Mileage Fuel Treatment
5.25 ozUPC: 0004980710977
Lucas High Mileage Fuel Treatment is created specifically to restore lost power and performance in high-mileage vehicles. It cleans and lubricates fuel system components, removes valve deposits, lessens oil contamination and stops knocking and hesitation. Additionally, Lucas High Mileage Fuel Treatment works great in modern port-injected engines - maintaining maximum flow and providing lubrication to critical parts.
- Contains no alcohol
- Oxygen-sensor safe
- Treats up to 25 gallons
- For gasoline only
- For use in vehicles over 75,000+ miles