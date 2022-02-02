Lucas Oil Products Octane Booster Perspective: front
Lucas Oil Products Octane Booster Perspective: left
Lucas Oil Products Octane Booster Perspective: right
Lucas Oil Products Octane Booster

5.25 fl ozUPC: 0004980710930
Located in FUEL CENTER

Product Details

  • Racing formula
  • Increases octane rating by 3 full numbers
  • Eliminates pinging, spark knocks, and dieseling
  • Treats up to 15 gallons of any grade gasoline
  • Suitable for use in fuel-injected and carbureted engines
  • Use with each fill-up for maximum performance
  • Promotes clean fuel burn for fewer emissions and more MPG
  • For use in 4-stroke engines only
  • Made in USA

WARNING: Combustible. Harmful or fatal if swallowed.