Lucas Oil Products Octane Booster
5.25 fl ozUPC: 0004980710930
Product Details
- Racing formula
- Increases octane rating by 3 full numbers
- Eliminates pinging, spark knocks, and dieseling
- Treats up to 15 gallons of any grade gasoline
- Suitable for use in fuel-injected and carbureted engines
- Use with each fill-up for maximum performance
- Promotes clean fuel burn for fewer emissions and more MPG
- For use in 4-stroke engines only
- Made in USA
WARNING: Combustible. Harmful or fatal if swallowed.