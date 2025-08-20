Hover to Zoom
Lucini Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil
33.8 fl ozUPC: 0064850501001
Product Details
A celebration of the vibrant Italian-inspired culture found in Argentina, Lucini Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the perfect oil for everyday culinary needs. Grown on select estates in the Andean foothills, the olives are picked at precisely the right time and crushed within a few hours, producing a taste profile that is very fresh and "green."
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat11g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
