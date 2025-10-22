Lucini Italia Aged Modena Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: front
Lucini Italia Aged Modena Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: back
Lucini Italia Aged Modena Balsamic Vinegar

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0064850530250
Product Details

Lucini Italia Balsamic Vinegar of Modena begins on a single estate in the rolling hills of the province of Modena where, for over a century, the Trebbiano grapes essential for producing high-quality balsamic have grown. The grapes are harvested, crushed immediately, andcooked over an open fire on the same day to capture their freshness. The cooked "must" is blended in small Italian wood casks made of oak, chestnut, mulberry, cherry, and juniper—each cask adding its own characteristics to the final aroma andflavor. Only by adhering to strict traditional artisan methods and a thoroughly natural aging can Lucini Italia achieve this full-bodied, balance taste.

  • Essential in reduction sauces for meat or fowl

Drizzle on:

  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Baby greens
  • Fresh mozzarella andtomato
  • Risotto andomelettes

 

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wine Vinegar , Cooked Grape Must , Caramel Color .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
