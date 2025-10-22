Lucini Italia Aged Modena Balsamic Vinegar
Product Details
Lucini Italia Balsamic Vinegar of Modena begins on a single estate in the rolling hills of the province of Modena where, for over a century, the Trebbiano grapes essential for producing high-quality balsamic have grown. The grapes are harvested, crushed immediately, andcooked over an open fire on the same day to capture their freshness. The cooked "must" is blended in small Italian wood casks made of oak, chestnut, mulberry, cherry, and juniper—each cask adding its own characteristics to the final aroma andflavor. Only by adhering to strict traditional artisan methods and a thoroughly natural aging can Lucini Italia achieve this full-bodied, balance taste.
- Essential in reduction sauces for meat or fowl
Drizzle on:
- Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- Baby greens
- Fresh mozzarella andtomato
- Risotto andomelettes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wine Vinegar , Cooked Grape Must , Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More