Lucini Italia Balsamic Vinegar of Modena begins on a single estate in the rolling hills of the province of Modena where, for over a century, the Trebbiano grapes essential for producing high-quality balsamic have grown. The grapes are harvested, crushed immediately, andcooked over an open fire on the same day to capture their freshness. The cooked "must" is blended in small Italian wood casks made of oak, chestnut, mulberry, cherry, and juniper—each cask adding its own characteristics to the final aroma andflavor. Only by adhering to strict traditional artisan methods and a thoroughly natural aging can Lucini Italia achieve this full-bodied, balance taste.

Essential in reduction sauces for meat or fowl

Drizzle on: