Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: back
Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0064850501500
Product Details

Lucini Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil originates in the picturesque hillside estates of central Italy, where the trees date over 100 years old and the microclimate is ideal for growing the best olives. To assure quality and taste, we handpick at precisely the right time and press our olives within 24 hours of harvest. Using only the most cared-for olives, we are able to produce a delicious oil with a naturally achieved low acidity, complexity of flavor and superior level of healthy antioxidants.

  • Made Only From Hand Picked, Estate Grown, 100% Italian Olives

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.