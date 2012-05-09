Lucini Italia Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Product Details
Lucini Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil originates in the picturesque hillside estates of central Italy, where the trees date over 100 years old and the microclimate is ideal for growing the best olives. To assure quality and taste, we handpick at precisely the right time and press our olives within 24 hours of harvest. Using only the most cared-for olives, we are able to produce a delicious oil with a naturally achieved low acidity, complexity of flavor and superior level of healthy antioxidants.
- Made Only From Hand Picked, Estate Grown, 100% Italian Olives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
