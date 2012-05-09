Lucini® Italia Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Product Details
To assure quality and taste, we handpick at precisely the right time and pass our olives within 24 hours of harvest. Using only the most cared-for olives, we are able to produce a delicious oil with a naturally achieved low acidity, complexity of flavor and superior level of healthy antioxidants.
Tasting Notes
Balanced taste—Green with hints of almonds, and a peppery finish found in fresh olive fruit. Lucini® Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil® originates in the picturesque hillside estates of central Italy, where the trees date over 100 years old and the microclimate is ideal for growing the best olives.
- Made Only From Hand-Picked Estate Grown 100% Italian Olives
- First Cold Pressed
- 0.2-0.4% Acidita
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
