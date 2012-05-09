Lucini® Italia Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Lucini® Italia Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: back
Lucini® Italia Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil

25.4 fl ozUPC: 0064850501750
Product Details

To assure quality and taste, we handpick at precisely the right time and pass our olives within 24 hours of harvest. Using only the most cared-for olives, we are able to produce a delicious oil with a naturally achieved low acidity, complexity of flavor and superior level of healthy antioxidants.

Tasting Notes

Balanced taste—Green with hints of almonds, and a peppery finish found in fresh olive fruit. Lucini® Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil® originates in the picturesque hillside estates of central Italy, where the trees date over 100 years old and the microclimate is ideal for growing the best olives.

  • Made Only From Hand-Picked Estate Grown 100% Italian Olives
  • First Cold Pressed
  • 0.2-0.4% Acidita
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat11g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible