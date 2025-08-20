Hover to Zoom
Luck's Fat Free Fried Apples
15 ozUPC: 0088439506246
Product Details
Real Southern Taste for any meal! The authentic Southern flavor of Luck's Fried Apples brings that country-style taste to any meal. As a side or over ice cream, Luck's Fried Apples have the flavor of the South you love.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (140 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar31g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Sugar, Malic Acid, Modified Corn Starch, Pectin
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
