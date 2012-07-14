Lucy's Gluten Free Cinnamon Thin Cookies Perspective: front
Lucy's Gluten Free Cinnamon Thin Cookies

5.5 OzUPC: 0089751900101
Product Details

We source the best natural and non-GMO ingredients to create our amazing gluten-free cookies.

  • No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Milk or Eggs
  • Vegan • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3cookies (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar17g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Lucy's Blend [Gluten-free Oat, Garbanzo/Chickpea, Potato Starch, Tapioca, Sorghum and Fava Flours], Soy Milk (Contains Carrageenan), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Olive Oil, Filtered Water, Sunflower Lecithin, Non-dairy Lactic Acid, Baking Soda, Potassium Bitartrate, Cinnamon, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Annatto Extract Color, Vanilla Extract, Cellulose Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
