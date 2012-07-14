Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3cookies (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 7.69% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 140mg 5.83%

Total Carbohydrate 24g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 17g

Protein 2g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%