Lucy's Gluten Free Cinnamon Thin Cookies
Product Details
We source the best natural and non-GMO ingredients to create our amazing gluten-free cookies.
- No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Milk or Eggs
- Vegan • Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Lucy's Blend [Gluten-free Oat, Garbanzo/Chickpea, Potato Starch, Tapioca, Sorghum and Fava Flours], Soy Milk (Contains Carrageenan), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Olive Oil, Filtered Water, Sunflower Lecithin, Non-dairy Lactic Acid, Baking Soda, Potassium Bitartrate, Cinnamon, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Annatto Extract Color, Vanilla Extract, Cellulose Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More