Ingredients

Lucyâ€™s Blend ( Gluten-Free Oat , Garbanzo , Chickpea , Potato Starch , Tapioca , Sorghum and Fava Flours ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Soy Milk ( Contains : Carrageenan ) , Organic Molasses , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Olive Oil , Filtered Water , Sunflower Lecithin , Non-dairy Lactic Acid , Ginger , Baking Soda , Potassium Bitartrate , Baking Powder , Organic Vanilla Extract , Xanthan Gum , Salt , Calcium Carbonate , Annatto Extract Color , Oil of Lemon , Red Pepper , Vinegar , Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More