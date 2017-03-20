Lucy's Gluten Free Ginger Snaps Perspective: front
Lucy's Gluten Free Ginger Snaps

5.5 OZUPC: 0089751900128
Product Details

We source the best natural, non-GMO ingredients to create amazing gluten-free cookies. 

  • No Peanuts, No Tree Nuts, Milk, or Eggs
  • Non-GMO Project Verified 
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • 0g Trans Fat
  • Product of USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lucyâ€™s Blend ( Gluten-Free Oat , Garbanzo , Chickpea , Potato Starch , Tapioca , Sorghum and Fava Flours ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Soy Milk ( Contains : Carrageenan ) , Organic Molasses , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Olive Oil , Filtered Water , Sunflower Lecithin , Non-dairy Lactic Acid , Ginger , Baking Soda , Potassium Bitartrate , Baking Powder , Organic Vanilla Extract , Xanthan Gum , Salt , Calcium Carbonate , Annatto Extract Color , Oil of Lemon , Red Pepper , Vinegar , Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats.

Disclaimer
