Lucy's Snack 'N Go Chocolate Chip Cookies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lucy's Snack 'N Go Chocolate Chip Cookies

6.3 OZUPC: 0089751900153
Purchase Options

Product Details

We source the best natural and non-GMO ingredients to create our amazing gluten-free cookies.

  • Certified Vegan
  • No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Milk, or Eggs
  • Kosher
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lucy's Flour Blend ( Gluten-Free Oat Flour , Garbanzo Flour ( Chickpea ) , Potato Starch Flour , Tapioca Flour , Sorghum Flour and Fava Flour ) , Organic Cane Sugar * , Vegan Chocolate Chips ( Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Anhydrous Dextrose , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin and Natural Vanilla Extract ) , Gluten-Free Oat Flakes , Soy Milk * , Molasses * , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Olive Oil , Filtered Water , Flavoring and Citric Acid from Non-GMO Corn , Sunflower Lecithin , Non-dairy Lactic Acid , Baking Powder , Baking Soda , Potassium Bitartrate , Vanilla Extract * , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Calcium Carbonate , Annatto Extract Color , Cellulose Gum . * Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More