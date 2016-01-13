Ingredients

Lucy's Flour Blend ( Gluten-Free Oat Flour , Garbanzo Flour ( Chickpea ) , Potato Starch Flour , Tapioca Flour , Sorghum Flour and Fava Flour ) , Organic Cane Sugar * , Vegan Chocolate Chips ( Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Anhydrous Dextrose , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin and Natural Vanilla Extract ) , Gluten-Free Oat Flakes , Soy Milk * , Molasses * , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Olive Oil , Filtered Water , Flavoring and Citric Acid from Non-GMO Corn , Sunflower Lecithin , Non-dairy Lactic Acid , Baking Powder , Baking Soda , Potassium Bitartrate , Vanilla Extract * , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Calcium Carbonate , Annatto Extract Color , Cellulose Gum . * Organic

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More