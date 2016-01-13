Lucy's Snack 'N Go Chocolate Chip Cookies
Product Details
We source the best natural and non-GMO ingredients to create our amazing gluten-free cookies.
- Certified Vegan
- No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Milk, or Eggs
- Kosher
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lucy's Flour Blend ( Gluten-Free Oat Flour , Garbanzo Flour ( Chickpea ) , Potato Starch Flour , Tapioca Flour , Sorghum Flour and Fava Flour ) , Organic Cane Sugar * , Vegan Chocolate Chips ( Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Anhydrous Dextrose , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin and Natural Vanilla Extract ) , Gluten-Free Oat Flakes , Soy Milk * , Molasses * , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Olive Oil , Filtered Water , Flavoring and Citric Acid from Non-GMO Corn , Sunflower Lecithin , Non-dairy Lactic Acid , Baking Powder , Baking Soda , Potassium Bitartrate , Vanilla Extract * , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Calcium Carbonate , Annatto Extract Color , Cellulose Gum . * Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More