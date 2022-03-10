Lumina Health Products CELLFOOD Essential Liquid Silica Formula Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lumina Health Products CELLFOOD Essential Liquid Silica Formula

4 fl ozUPC: 0067990900003
Purchase Options

Product Details

Helps accelerate the body''s natural recovery time Cellfood Essential Silica is a critical foundational element of overall health and youthful aging. This special formulation provides the highest quality silica in an easy-to-absorb liquid form.

Silica deficiency has been shown to contribute to deterioration of bone, joint and cartilage, muscle weakening,thinning hair, dry/distressed skin, brittle nails, and tooth and gum loss. Silica is also believed to contribute to optimal heart and brain function.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
80.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Silica , Cellfood Proprietary Blend : Deuterium Sulfate , Ionic Trace Mineral Blend , Trace Enzyme Blend , Trace Amino Acid Blend , Other Ingredients : Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More