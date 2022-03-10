Helps accelerate the body''s natural recovery time Cellfood Essential Silica is a critical foundational element of overall health and youthful aging. This special formulation provides the highest quality silica in an easy-to-absorb liquid form.

Silica deficiency has been shown to contribute to deterioration of bone, joint and cartilage, muscle weakening,thinning hair, dry/distressed skin, brittle nails, and tooth and gum loss. Silica is also believed to contribute to optimal heart and brain function.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.