Lumina Health Products CELLFOOD Essential Liquid Silica Formula
Product Details
Helps accelerate the body''s natural recovery time Cellfood Essential Silica is a critical foundational element of overall health and youthful aging. This special formulation provides the highest quality silica in an easy-to-absorb liquid form.
Silica deficiency has been shown to contribute to deterioration of bone, joint and cartilage, muscle weakening,thinning hair, dry/distressed skin, brittle nails, and tooth and gum loss. Silica is also believed to contribute to optimal heart and brain function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Silica , Cellfood Proprietary Blend : Deuterium Sulfate , Ionic Trace Mineral Blend , Trace Enzyme Blend , Trace Amino Acid Blend , Other Ingredients : Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
