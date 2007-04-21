Lumina Health Products CELLFOOD Perspective: Main

Lumina Health Products CELLFOOD

1 fl ozUPC: 0067990900001
Cellfood® is a proprietary formulation of a super energized mineral concentrate. It naturally provides the highest levels of oxygen and hydrogen to the body, helping support overall improved energy, endurance and natural health.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellfood Proprietary Blend : Deuterium Sulfate , Ionic Trace Mineral Blend . Trace Enzyme Blend , Tracte Amino Acid Blend , Other Ingredients : Purified Water

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

