Ingredients

Protein Grain Blend (Soy Protein Isolate, Rolled Oats*, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Apple Powder*, Soy Flour*, Blueberry Juice Concentrate*, Dried Blueberries, Natural Flavors, Apple Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch*, Water, Soy Lecithin*, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Pectin, Red Cabbage Extract (For Color).*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More