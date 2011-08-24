Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars Perspective: front
Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars
Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars
Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars
Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars
Luna® Blueberry Bliss Flavor Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars

15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225227101
Product Details

  • Calcium
  • Folic Acid
  • Vitamin D
  • Iron

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar11g
Protein7g
Calcium72mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium17mg4%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium117mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E1.2mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Soy Protein Isolate, Rolled Oats*, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Apple Powder*, Soy Flour*, Blueberry Juice Concentrate*, Dried Blueberries, Natural Flavors, Apple Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch*, Water, Soy Lecithin*, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Pectin, Red Cabbage Extract (For Color).*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
