Luna® Chocolate Cupcake Gluten Free Nutrition Snack Bars
15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225223076
Product Details
- Gluten Free
- 8g Protein
- Made with Organic Cocoa
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Certified Organic by QAI
- Contains Calcium, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, and Iron
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar9g
Protein8g
Calcium49mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium34mg8%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium185mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E1.2mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Crisps [Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Alkalized Cocoa*], Soy Flour*, Rolled Oats*, Roasted Soybeans*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Vegetable Glycerin, Alkalized Cocoa*, Cane Syrup*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Agave Inulin*, Unsweetened Chocolate*, Cocoa*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Flavors, Gum Arabic*, Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter*
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.