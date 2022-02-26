Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1bar (48 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 190

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 2.5g 12.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.5g Monounsaturated Fat 2.5g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 110mg 4.78%

Total Carbohydrate 29g 10.55% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 9g

Protein 8g

Calcium 49mg 4%

Iron 2mg 10%

Magnesium 34mg 8%

Phosphorus 100mg 8%

Potassium 185mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 1.2mg 8%