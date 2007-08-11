Luna® Chocolate Peppermint Stick Nutrition Bars
Product Details
Luna Whole Nutrition Snack Bars are crafted to help keep you nourished throughout your busy day and give you the energy to break through. Plant-based, complete protein from soy provides essential amino acids. Carbohydrates come from organic oats and a blend of sugars with a low-glycemic index. Each bar is a delicious, gluten-free, vegan snack that’s perfect between meals. Try Luna for a wholesome, delicious, on-the-go snack bar for energy whenever and wherever you need it.
- 8 grams of protein
- Low-glycemic index
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Crisps [Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Alkalized Cocoa], Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Alkalized Cocoa, Palm Kernel Oil, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Palm Kernel Solids, Organic Soy Flour, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Organic Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Beet Powder (For Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More