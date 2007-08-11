Luna® Chocolate Peppermint Stick Nutrition Bars Perspective: front
Luna® Chocolate Peppermint Stick Nutrition Bars

15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225220410
Product Details

Luna Whole Nutrition Snack Bars are crafted to help keep you nourished throughout your busy day and give you the energy to break through. Plant-based, complete protein from soy provides essential amino acids. Carbohydrates come from organic oats and a blend of sugars with a low-glycemic index. Each bar is a delicious, gluten-free, vegan snack that’s perfect between meals. Try Luna for a wholesome, delicious, on-the-go snack bar for energy whenever and wherever you need it.

  • 8 grams of protein
  • Low-glycemic index
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg3.96%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar8g
Protein8g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Magnesium24mg6%
Phosphorus100mg10%
Potassium150mg4.29%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin E1.2Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Crisps [Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Alkalized Cocoa], Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Alkalized Cocoa, Palm Kernel Oil, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Palm Kernel Solids, Organic Soy Flour, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Organic Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Beet Powder (For Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
