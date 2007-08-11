Ingredients

Protein Grain Blend (Crisps [Soy Protein Isolate, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Alkalized Cocoa], Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Roasted Soybeans, Organic Soy Flour), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Alkalized Cocoa, Palm Kernel Oil, Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Organic Palm Kernel Solids, Organic Soy Flour, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Organic Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Beet Powder (For Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

