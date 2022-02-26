Hover to Zoom
Luna® Gluten Free S'mores Nutrition Bars
15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225220340
- Calcium
- Folic Acid
- Vitamin D
- Iron
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar9g
Protein8g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E1.2mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Cocoa*, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin*, Sea Slat.*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.