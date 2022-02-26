Ingredients

Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Vegetable Glycerin, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Solids*, Soy Flour*, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Glucose Syrup*, Soy Lecithin*, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Pectin, Sodium Bicarbonate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More