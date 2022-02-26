Luna® Lemonzest® Nutrition Bars Perspective: front
Luna® Lemonzest® Nutrition Bars Perspective: back
Luna® Lemonzest® Nutrition Bars Perspective: top
Luna® Lemonzest® Nutrition Bars Perspective: bottom
Luna® Lemonzest® Nutrition Bars

15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225220330
Product Details

Luna Whole Nutrition Snack Bars are crafted to help keep you nourished throughout your busy day and give you the energy to break through. Each bar is a delicious, gluten-free, vegan snacks that’s perfect between meals.

  • More Of The Stuff You Want: 8g protein and a low-glycemic index
  • Less Of The Stuff You Don't: Gluten free, with no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup
  • Quality Ingredients: Plant-based, complete protein from soy provides essential amino acids. Carbohydrates come from organic oats and a blend of sugars with a low-glycemic index
  • Delicious Flavors And Variety: Luna Bars come in twelve craveable flavors
  • Convenience: Wholesome, delicious on-the-go snack bars for energy whenever and wherever you need it

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar9g
Protein8g
Calcium74mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Phosphorus100mg8%
Potassium127mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Chicory Fiber Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Vegetable Glycerin, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Solids*, Soy Flour*, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Glucose Syrup*, Soy Lecithin*, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Pectin, Sodium Bicarbonate.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.