Ingredients

Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Peanut Butter*, Vegetable Glycerin, Chicory Fiber Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Peanuts*, Peanut Flour*, Cocoa*, Natural Flavors, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin*, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

