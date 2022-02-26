Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars
Product Details
Luna® Whole Nutrition Snack Bars are crafted to help keep you nourished throughout your busy day and give you the energy to break through. Each bar is a delicious, gluten-free, vegan snacks that’s perfect between meals.
- More Of The Stuff You Want: 8g protein and a low-glycemic index
- Less Of The Stuff You Don't: Gluten free, with no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup
- Quality Ingredients: Plant-based, complete protein from soy provides essential amino acids. Carbohydrates come from organic oats and a blend of sugars with a low-glycemic index
- Delicious Flavors And Variety: Luna® Bars come in twelve craveable flavors
- Convenience: Wholesome, delicious on-the-go snack bars for energy whenever and wherever you need it
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Peanut Butter*, Vegetable Glycerin, Chicory Fiber Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Peanuts*, Peanut Flour*, Cocoa*, Natural Flavors, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin*, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More