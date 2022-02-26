Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars Perspective: front
Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars Perspective: back
Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars Perspective: right
Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars Perspective: top
Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars Perspective: bottom
Luna® Nutz Over Chocolate® Nutrition Bars

15 ct / 1.69 ozUPC: 0072225220310
Product Details

Luna® Whole Nutrition Snack Bars are crafted to help keep you nourished throughout your busy day and give you the energy to break through. Each bar is a delicious, gluten-free, vegan snacks that’s perfect between meals.

  • More Of The Stuff You Want: 8g protein and a low-glycemic index
  • Less Of The Stuff You Don't: Gluten free, with no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup
  • Quality Ingredients: Plant-based, complete protein from soy provides essential amino acids. Carbohydrates come from organic oats and a blend of sugars with a low-glycemic index
  • Delicious Flavors And Variety: Luna® Bars come in twelve craveable flavors
  • Convenience: Wholesome, delicious on-the-go snack bars for energy whenever and wherever you need it

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar8g
Protein8g
Calcium69mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium34mg8%
Phosphorus125mg10%
Potassium126mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E2.3mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Grain Blend (Rolled Oats*, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Flour*, Roasted Soybeans*, Soy Flour*), Brown Rice Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Peanut Butter*, Vegetable Glycerin, Chicory Fiber Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Peanuts*, Peanut Flour*, Cocoa*, Natural Flavors, Palm Kernel Solids*, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin*, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant).*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible