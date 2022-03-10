Hover to Zoom
Lundberg California Brown Basmati Whole Grain Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007341640152
Product Details
This aromatic rice is packed with whole grain goodness. It cooks with the fragrance of Indian Basmati, but without elongation. An exotic choice when a fluffy, drier texture is desired.
- Gluten Free
- Aromatic Brown Basmati Rice
- Whole Grain
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium113mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
California Brown Basmati Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.