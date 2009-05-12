Hover to Zoom
Lundberg California White Jasmine Gourmet Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007341604022
Essences, add a new dimension of flavor and scent to your meals with the collection of aromatic rice. At Lundberg Family Farms®, we specialize in Eco-Farmed, whole grain, and gluten-free rice products. Nothing fancy there, just lots of natural deliciousness. Thanks for supporting sustainable farming! - The Lundberg Family
- An Aromatic Long Grain Rice
- Gluten Free
- Sustainable
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
California White Jasmine Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More