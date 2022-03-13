Apple Pie Naturally Flavored with Other Natural Flavors

Experience fun and flavor in a light, bite-sized treat. Rice Cake Minis are the perfect guilt-free, smart way to snack! Made with organic whole grains and carefully crafted to be thin, lightly crunchy, and full of flavor! Enjoy toasty brown rice minis tumbled in the sweet spice of apples and cinnamon, with notes of yummy butter and maple sugar. It's absolute lip smacking, fun snacking! Farmed Responsibly, Crafted Deliciously.