Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Apple Pie Rice Cake Minis
Product Details
Apple Pie Naturally Flavored with Other Natural Flavors
Experience fun and flavor in a light, bite-sized treat. Rice Cake Minis are the perfect guilt-free, smart way to snack! Made with organic whole grains and carefully crafted to be thin, lightly crunchy, and full of flavor! Enjoy toasty brown rice minis tumbled in the sweet spice of apples and cinnamon, with notes of yummy butter and maple sugar. It's absolute lip smacking, fun snacking! Farmed Responsibly, Crafted Deliciously.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Brown Rice, *Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Maple Sugar, *Cane Sugar, *Brown Rice Flour, *Cinnamon, Sea Salt, *Natural Flavor, *Cream, Flavor, *Whey, *Nonfat Milk. CONTAINS: Milk. *Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More