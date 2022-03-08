Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Buffalo Ranch Rice Cake Minis
Product Details
Farmed Responsibly, Crafted Deliciously
Enjoy toasty brown rice minis tumbled in the tangy spice of buffalo wing sauce and perfectly balanced with a subtle ranch flavor. It's absolute lip smacking, fun snacking! Experience fun and flavor in a light, bite-sized treat. Rice Cake Minis are the perfect guilt-free, smart way to snack! Made with organic whole grains and carefully crafted to be thin, lightly crunchy, and full of flavor!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Brown Rice, *Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Brown Rice Flour, *Garlic, *Onion, *Rice Maltodextrin, *Vinegar, *Powdered Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, *Paprika, *Tomato Powder, *Red Pepper, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, *Black Pepper, Natural Flavors, *Capsicum Extract. *Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
