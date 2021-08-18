Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Ginger Seaweed Rice Cake Minis
Product Details
Farmed Responsibly, Crafted Deliciously
Enjoy toasty brown rice minis tumbled in a savory umami seasoning with a kick of heat and a dab of sweet. It's absolute lip smacking, fun snacking! Experience fun and flavor in a light, bite-sized treat. Rice Cake Minis are the perfect guilt-free, smart way to snack! Made with organic whole grains and carefully crafted to be thin, lightly crunchy, and full of flavor!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Brown Rice, *Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Brown Rice Flour, *Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, *Garlic, *Ginger, *Onion, *Nori Seaweed, *Sesame Oil, *Paprika, *Red Pepper. *Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More