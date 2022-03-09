Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Sea Salt Rice Cake Minis Perspective: front
Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Sea Salt Rice Cake Minis Perspective: back
Lundberg Family Farms Organic Gluten-Free Sea Salt Rice Cake Minis

5 ozUPC: 0007341630512
Enjoy toasty brown rice minis tumbled in just the right amount of simple, savory sea salt. It's absolute lip smacking, fun snacking! Farmed Responsibly, Crafted Deliciously. Experience fun and flavor in a light, bite-sized treat. Rice Cake Minis are the perfect guilt-free, smart way to snack! Made with organic whole grains and carefully crafted to be thin, lightly crunchy, and full of flavor!

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size13 Pieces
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g0%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

*Brown Rice, *Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Brown Rice Flour, Sea Salt. *Organic Ingredient

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

