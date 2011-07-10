Lundberg Family Farms® Organic Tamari with Seaweed Rice Cakes
Product Details
LundbergRice Cakes: Delicious,Nutritious, Whole Grain Goodness!
Lundberg rice cakes are made from their own freshly milled brown rice to ensure freshness, great taste and whole grain goodness. With nearly twice as much rice as other brands, their cakes are packed with twice the flavor, value and nutrition. Lundberg Family Farms® Rice Cakes are gluten-free and made from the natural goodness of brown rice. Truly exceptional taste and a healthy snack for the whole family!
- Organic 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice
- Whole Grain Goodness
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO Verified
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice, Organic Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol], Organic Nori Flakes, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More