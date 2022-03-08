Lundberg Gluten Free Santa Fe Barbecue Rice Chips
The kick of the Southwest with the delicious crunch of brown rice.
Lundberg® Santa Fe Barbecue Rice Chips™ are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa. Use them to make nachos or to add flavor and crunch to soups, salads and casseroles, or whatever you may dream up in the kitchen!
Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller-pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Dried Cane Syrup, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Honey, Spices {Chile Pepper, Red Pepper}, Citric Acid, Organic Rice Concentrate, Natural Smoked Flavor, Organic Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
