Lundberg Jubilee Whole Grain Brown Rice
16 ozUPC: 0007341600325
Purchase Options
Product Details
Lundberg Jubilee® Rice: Festive & tangy, pretty and understated, Jubilee® balances a subtle aroma, restrained sweetness and mellow flavors. Add a touch of sophistication to your meal with this festive and colorful blend.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Protein3g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brown Sweet Rice, Short Grain Brown Rice, Long Grain Brown Rice, Red Rice, Black Rice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
