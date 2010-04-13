Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Cakes Perspective: front
Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Cakes

8.5 ozUPC: 0007341600015
Lundberg Rice Cakes: Delicious,Nutritious, Whole Grain Goodness!

Lundberg rice cakes are made from their own freshly milled brown rice to ensure freshness, great taste and whole grain goodness. With nearly twice as much rice as other brands, their cakes are packed with twice the flavor, value and nutrition. Lundberg Family Farms® Rice Cakes are gluten-free and made from the natural goodness of brown rice. Truly exceptional taste and a healthy snack for the whole family!

  • Organic 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice
  • Whole Grain Goodness
  • Salt Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cake (18.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Brown Rice

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

