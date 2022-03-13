Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Spaghetti Pasta
10 ozUPC: 0007341600620
Product Details
Lundberg Family Farms® offers a delicious new way for you to enjoy our wholesome rice - organic pasta. Our whole grain brown rice pasta contains no wheat, no gluten, no cholesterol, no dairy products - so everyone can enjoy it, regardless of dietary challenges. We grow the brown rice for this pasta organically so there are no pesticides, no herbicides, and no commercial fertilizers.
- 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- USDA Organic
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56.8 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate41g13.67%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Organic Brown Rice Flour
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
