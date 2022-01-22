Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25cup (45 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 4g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 113mg 2%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%