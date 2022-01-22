Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic California Brown Jasmine Gourmet Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007341604058
Product Details
Add a new dimension of flavor and scent to your meals with our collection of aromatic rice. Nothing fancy there, just lots of natural deliciousness.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium113mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic California Brown Jasmine Rice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
