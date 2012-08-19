Hover to Zoom
With just the right amount of stickiness and natural sweetness, this rice is perfect for California style rolls. Also suitable for rice salads and other Asian dishes.
- Gluten Free
- Sustainable
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium34mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic California Sushi Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
