Lundberg Organic Fiesta Lime Rice Chips

6 ozUPC: 0007341603534
The zesty taste of lime with the delicious crunch of brown rice. Lundberg Fiesta Lime Rice Chips are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa.

  • Gluten Free
  • Whole Grain
  • Delicious Brown Rice Crunch
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chip (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Salt, Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Buttermilk Powder, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Organic Rice Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Lime Oil, Organic Caramel Color

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

