Lundberg Organic Fiesta Lime Rice Chips
Product Details
The zesty taste of lime with the delicious crunch of brown rice. Lundberg Fiesta Lime Rice Chips are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa.
- Gluten Free
- Whole Grain
- Delicious Brown Rice Crunch
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Salt, Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Buttermilk Powder, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Organic Rice Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Lime Oil, Organic Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More