Ingredients

Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Salt, Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Buttermilk Powder, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Organic Rice Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Lime Oil, Organic Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

