Lundberg Organic Kettle Corn Rice Cakes
Product Details
Lundberg Rice Cakes: Delicious,Nutritious, Whole Grain Goodness!
Lundberg rice cakes are made from their own freshly milled brown rice to ensure freshness, great taste and whole grain goodness. With nearly twice as much rice as other brands, their cakes are packed with twice the flavor, value and nutrition. Lundberg Family Farms® Rice Cakes are gluten-free and made from the natural goodness of brown rice. Truly exceptional taste and a healthy snack for the whole family!
- Organic 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice
- Whole Grain Goodness
- Salt Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO Verified
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, Organic Evaporated Cane Syrup, Organic Popcorn, Sea Salt, Organic Molasses, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Butter Type Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.