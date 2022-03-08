Lundberg Organic Pico De Gallo Rice Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lundberg Organic Pico De Gallo Rice Chips

6 ozUPC: 0007341603531
Purchase Options

Product Details

Enjoy the fresh flavors of a summer garden with the delicious crunch of brown rice. LundbergPico de Gallo Rice Chips are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa. Use them to make nachos or to add flavor and crunch to soups, salads and casseroles, or whatever you may dream up in the kitchen!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.58%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Tomato Powder, Organic Black Bean Flakes, Salt, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Spices {Chili Pepper, Oregano, Jalapeño, Black Pepper}, Citric Acid, Lemon Powder, Natural Smoked Flavor, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More