Enjoy the world famous flavor of Bechamel sauce in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side dish by blending quality organic ingredients like Parmesan cheese, garlic, onion, and parsley with the creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.

Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.