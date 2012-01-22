Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix
Product Details
Enjoy the world famous flavor of Bechamel sauce in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side dish by blending quality organic ingredients like Parmesan cheese, garlic, onion, and parsley with the creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.
Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- Sustainable
- Traditional Italian
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Arborio Rice *Parmesan Cheese (*Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures), Sea Salt, *Nonfat Milk, *Buttermilk, *Cane Sugar, *Garlic, *Onion, *Parsley, *Spices, Citric Acid, *Natural Flavors, *Turmeric.*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More