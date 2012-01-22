Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: back
Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: left
Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: right
Lundberg Organic Risotto Alfredo Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix

5.5 ozUPC: 0007341602033
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

Enjoy the world famous flavor of Bechamel sauce in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side dish by blending quality organic ingredients like Parmesan cheese, garlic, onion, and parsley with the creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.

Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.

  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Sustainable
  • Traditional Italian
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup rice (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Arborio Rice *Parmesan Cheese (*Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures), Sea Salt, *Nonfat Milk, *Buttermilk, *Cane Sugar, *Garlic, *Onion, *Parsley, *Spices, Citric Acid, *Natural Flavors, *Turmeric.*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
