Enjoy the exotic, earthy, nutty flavor of wild porcini mushrooms in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side by blending quality organic ingredients like mushrooms, garlic, and onion with our creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.

Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.