Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix
Product Details
Enjoy the exotic, earthy, nutty flavor of wild porcini mushrooms in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side by blending quality organic ingredients like mushrooms, garlic, and onion with our creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.
Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.
- Kosher
- Sustainable
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rice Arborio Organic , Rice Flour Organic , Salt Sea , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Mushrooms Porcini Wild Organic , Onions Powder Organic , Yeast Torula , Yeast Extract , Garlic Powder Organic , Flavors Butter Organic , Flavors Natural Butter , Peppers Black Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More