Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Lundberg Organic Risotto Porcini Mushroom Arborio Rice & Seasoning Mix

5.9 ozUPC: 0007341602035
Purchase Options

Product Details

Enjoy the exotic, earthy, nutty flavor of wild porcini mushrooms in this elegant Italian-style risotto. Lundberg created this delicious gourmet side by blending quality organic ingredients like mushrooms, garlic, and onion with our creamy Arborio rice. You'll love how the individual kernels plump, creating a rich, creamy sauce while the rice grains remain separate and al dente.

Preparing this tasty risotto takes about 20 minutes and requires minimal stirring. It's an easy, convenient way to add gourmet flair to any meal.

  • Kosher
  • Sustainable
  • Gluten Free
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Verified

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories143
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium535mg22%
Total Carbohydrate31g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Arborio Organic , Rice Flour Organic , Salt Sea , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Mushrooms Porcini Wild Organic , Onions Powder Organic , Yeast Torula , Yeast Extract , Garlic Powder Organic , Flavors Butter Organic , Flavors Natural Butter , Peppers Black Organic

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More