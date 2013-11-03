Lundberg Organic Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips Perspective: front
Lundberg Organic Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips Perspective: back
Lundberg Organic Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips

6 ozUPC: 0007341603532
Product Details

The Far East Flavor of sesame and seaweed with the delicious crunch of brown rice.

Lundberg Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa. Use them to make nachos or to add flavor and crunch to soups, salads and casseroles, or whatever you may dream up in the kitchen!

  • Delicious Brown Rice Crunch
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Made with Organic Grains
  • Whole Grain
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chip (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller-pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Dried Cane Syrup, Salt, Organic Rice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Sesame Oil, Onion Powder, Spices (Ginger, Red Pepper), Honey, Citric Acid, Paprika, Organic Caramel Color, Organic Seaweed Flakes

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
