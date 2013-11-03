Lundberg Organic Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips
Product Details
The Far East Flavor of sesame and seaweed with the delicious crunch of brown rice.
Lundberg Sesame Seaweed Rice Chips are great right out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa. Use them to make nachos or to add flavor and crunch to soups, salads and casseroles, or whatever you may dream up in the kitchen!
- Delicious Brown Rice Crunch
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Made with Organic Grains
- Whole Grain
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (Parboiled Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour), Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, High Oleic Expeller-pressed Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Organic Whole Grain Corn Masa Flour, Organic Sesame Seeds, Dried Cane Syrup, Salt, Organic Rice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Sesame Oil, Onion Powder, Spices (Ginger, Red Pepper), Honey, Citric Acid, Paprika, Organic Caramel Color, Organic Seaweed Flakes
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More