Lundberg Organic Sprouted Brown Basmati Rice
16 ozUPC: 0007341600330
Enrich your life with germinated, whole grain Basmati rice. With a convenient 30-minute cook time and a wonderful aromatic fragrance, you'll love all the benefits that our Organic Sprouted Brown Basmati Rice has to offer!
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Sprouted Brown Basmati Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
